DJ Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (UCRP LN) Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Nov-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 28-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 52.6887

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8753694

CODE: UCRP LN

ISIN: LU1806495575

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1806495575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UCRP LN Sequence No.: 204541 EQS News ID: 1499897 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1499897&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 29, 2022 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)