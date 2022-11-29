DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 28-Nov-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 50.3949
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18474990
CODE: MSRG LN
ISIN: LU1861138961
