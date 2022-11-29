DJ Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (SMRG LN) Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Nov-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index Equity Global Multi Smart Allocation Scientific Beta UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 28-Nov-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 541.1295
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6040
CODE: SMRG LN
ISIN: LU1602145200
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1602145200 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SMRG LN Sequence No.: 204560 EQS News ID: 1499935 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1499935&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 29, 2022 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)