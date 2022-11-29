Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rallye und Ausbruch die logische Konsequenz?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: LYX0FS ISIN: LU0496786574 Ticker-Symbol: LYPS 
Tradegate
29.11.22
10:13 Uhr
39,374 Euro
-0,021
-0,05 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYXOR S&P 500 UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR S&P 500 UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,34439,36010:44
39,34239,35910:44
Dow Jones News
29.11.2022 | 09:49
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Nov-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD)

DEALING DATE: 28-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 40.7048

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 62648894

CODE: LSPU LN

ISIN: LU0496786657

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU0496786657 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      LSPU LN 
Sequence No.:  204595 
EQS News ID:  1500005 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1500005&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 29, 2022 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)

LYXOR S&P 500-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.