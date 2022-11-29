DJ Amundi Prime Euro Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Euro Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 28-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.4862

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 84532348

CODE: PRIC LN

ISIN: LU1931975079

