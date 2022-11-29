Anzeige
29.11.2022
Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIE LN) Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Nov-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 28-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 24.3427

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 936518

CODE: PRIE LN

ISIN: LU1931974262

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1931974262 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PRIE LN 
Sequence No.:  204570 
EQS News ID:  1499955 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1499955&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 29, 2022 03:19 ET (08:19 GMT)

