DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) (AEME LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Nov-2022 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 28-Nov-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 56.4851
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43984138
CODE: AEME LN
ISIN: LU1437017350
ISIN: LU1437017350 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEME LN
