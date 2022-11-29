DJ AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE (PR1Z) AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Nov-2022 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE

DEALING DATE: 28/11/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 24.1734

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2065777

CODE: PR1Z

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1931974429 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1Z Sequence No.: 204700 EQS News ID: 1500219 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1500219&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 29, 2022 03:26 ET (08:26 GMT)