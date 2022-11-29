A proposed 75 MW solar-to-hydrogen facility in California could mark the start of Fusion Fuel's green hydrogen vision for the United States.From pv magazine USA Fusion Fuel, a modular solar-to-hydrogen specialist based in Portugal, and Electus Energy, a hydrogen infrastructure developer, have signed a deal to jointly build a 75 MW green hydrogen facility in Bakersfield, California. The proposed project is a solar-to-hydrogen site that would make use of Fusion Fuel's proprietary HEVO hydrogen electrolyzer technology. It said the facility, its first in the United States, would produce up to 9,300 ...

