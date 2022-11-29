Latest partnership further delivers upon Tranch's mission to transform business payments

Tranch, a B2B payments provider, today announced that global law firm Goodwin now offers Tranch's buy now pay later technology to enable clients to pay their legal invoices flexibly. Goodwin is the first major law firm to offer Tranch's innovative platform which allows clients to take control of their cashflow and accelerate growth.

Using Tranch, Goodwin clients are able to pay their balance over any term up to 12 months through a unique checkout experience embedded into their invoices. Clients simply connect bank accounts to get approved and start using the platform.

"The payment experience for invoices is a major blocker to growth for countless businesses across the world checks are still used in a majority of payment settlements," said Philip Kelvin, Co-Founder and CEO of Tranch. "We are excited to partner with Goodwin and have been privileged to support many of their clients who have paid flexibly for the highest-quality legal services as they continue their growth trajectory."

This announcement follows the announcement on October 11 2022 of the exclusive partnership with SaaS procurement platform Tropic.

About Tranch

Tranch is a B2B buy now pay later (BNPL) platform enabling providers to be paid upfront and offer their customers flexible payment options up to 12 months. By offering a 'Pay with Tranch' payment method, providers, such as law firms, are able to offer an alternative way for their end-customers to pay for contracts worth up to $500,000.

Tranch was founded in 2021 and is based out of New York and London with backing from Global Founders Capital, Y Combinator, Soma Capital, FoundersX, TracVC and more. Learn more about https://www.tranch.com

