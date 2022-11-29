Researchers have assessed the economic viability of utility-scale floating solar arrays in Europe and have determined that such projects are already cost-competitive in several southern European countries. They claim floating PV could become competitive across Europe if capital costs are reduced by 12%.Researchers from Italy and Spain have estimated the energy yield and cost potential of floating PV (FPV) across suitable bodies of water in Europe and have compared them to optimally tilted, land-based photovoltaics (LPV). "We also show that in Mediterranean countries, FPV can already economically ...

