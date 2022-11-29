Anzeige
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Government Debt Management - Treasury Bills (RIKV 23 0419) admitted to trading on November 30, 2022

Information about the                              
 Issuer                                     
1. Name          Endurlán ríkissjóðs                 
2. Org. no.        471283-0459                     
3. LEI:          254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15                
Issue information                                
4. Symbol (Ticker)     RIKV 23 0419                    
5.  ISIN:         IS0000034726                    
6.  CFI number:      DYZTXR                       
7.  FISN ( Financial    ENDURLAN RIKIS/ZERO CPN TB 20230419         
 instrument short name):                            
8.  Issuer Country:    Iceland                       
9.  Bond/Bill:       Bill                        
10. Orderbook ID:      N/A                         
11. Total Authorized:    N/A                         
12. Issued before      0                          
 (nominal):                                   
13. Issued now (nominal):  7.200.000.000                    
14. Nominal value:     1 kr.                        
15. Listed on the      30.11.2022                     
 Exchange:                                   
16. Market:         Nasdaq Iceland                   
17. Administrator:     Seðlabanki Íslands                 
18. Market maker:                                
Terms - Cash flow                                
19. Amortization type:   Eingreiðsla (zero coupon)              
20. Amortization type, if  N/A                         
 other:                                     
21. Currency:        ISK                         
22. Currency, if other:   N/A                         
23. Issue date:       30.11.2022                     
24. First ordinary     19.4.2023                      
 installment date:                               
25. Total number of     1                          
 installments:                                 
26. Installment frequency: N/A                         
27. Maturity date:     19.4.2023                      
28. Interest rate:     N/A                         
29. Floating interest    N/A                         
 rate, if applicable:                              
30. Floating interest    N/A                         
 rate, if other:                                
31. Premium:        N/A                         
32. Simple/compound     Simple                       
 interest:                                   
33. Simple/compound if   N/A                         
 other:                                     
34. Day count convention:  ACT/360                       
35. Day count convention,  N/A                         
 if other:                                   
36. Interest from date:   N/A                         
37. First ordinary coupon  N/A                         
 date:                                     
38. Coupon frequency:    N/A                         
39. Total number of coupon N/A                         
 payments:                                   
40. If irregular cash    N/A                         
 flow, then how:                                
41. Dirty price/clean    Clean                        
 price:                                     
42. If payment date is a  Nei                         
 bank holiday, does                               
 payment include accrued                            
 interest for days missing                           
 until next business day?                            
Indexing                                    
43. Indexed:        N/A                         
44. Name of index:     N/A                         
45. Daily index or monthly N/A                         
 index:                                     
46. Daily index or monthly N/A                         
 index, if other:                                
47. Base index value:    N/A                         
48. Index base date:    N/A                         
Other information                                
49. Call option:      Nei                         
50. Put option:       Nei                         
51. Convertible:      Nei                         
52. Credit rating (rating  Nov. 2019 Moody's: A2 for long term domestic loans. 
 agency, date):              Mar. 2017 S&P: A for long term    
               domestic and A-1 for short term domestic loans.  
               March. 2022 Fitch; A for long term domestic loans. 
53. Additional                                 
 information:                                  
Admission to trading                              
54. Registered at CSD:   Yes                         
55. Securities depository  Verðbréfamiðstöð Íslands hf. (VBM)         
56 Date of Application   28.11.2022                     
 for Admission to Trading                            
57. Date of Approval of   28.11.2022                     
 Application for Admission                           
 to Trading                                   
58. Date of admission to  30.11.2022                     
 trading                                    
59. Order book ID      RIKV_23_0419                    
60. Instrument subtype   T-Bills                       
61. Market         Iceland Cash Bond Trading              
62. List population name  ICE_TREASURY_BILLS                 
63. Static volatility    Nei                         
 guards                                     
64. Dynamic volatility   Nei                         
 guards                                     
65. MiFIR identifier:    BOND - Bonds                    
66. Bond type:       EUSB - Sovereign Bond
