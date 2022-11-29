DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C) (NRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Nov-2022 / 11:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 28/11/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 101.9244

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4781198

CODE: NRAM

ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRAM Sequence No.: 204793 EQS News ID: 1500475 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

