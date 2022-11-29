Baking Ingredients Market to be Worth $25.92 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baking ingredients market is predicted to reach USD 25.92 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022-2030 in terms of revenue. Baking ingredients that reduce fermentation time, and are used in packaged & convenience foods, are high in demand.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In terms of revenue, the bread segment became the largest end-use in 2021. Many countries across the globe consider bread to be a staple food. It also has a variety of uses in the food processing industry which is expected to continue over the projected timeframe.

As an ingredient in baking, enzymes are anticipated to experience the highest CAGR as they play a significant role in extending the shelf life and providing anti-staling properties in baked goods.

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated expected to have the highest CAGR from 2022-2030 owing to the growing working population and customers' adaption to a western food lifestyle.

The major players in the baking ingredients market include Hostess Brands LLC, George Weston Ltd., Flowers Foods Inc, Mckee Foods Corporation, and Grupo Bimbo.

Read 110-page full market research report, "Baking Ingredients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Emulsifiers, Yeast, Enzymes, Baking Powder & Mixes), By End-use (Bread, Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Baking Ingredients Market Growth & Trends

The demand for packaged as well as convenience foods are is increasing owing to rising living standards and improving economic conditions improve in developing economies. Consumers have adopted convenience and packaged foods due to a growing need for leisure, time constraints, and hectic lifestyles. This has increased competition for bakery products such as cakes, pizza, bread, and pastries thereby boosting the demand for baking ingredients.

A traditional home-cooked meal is being replaced by ready-to-eat baked food, particularly in developed economies in regions such as Europe and North America where consumer prefers rolls, pocket sandwiches, and wraps over time-consuming food due to their hectic lifestyle. These factors may have an impact on the global baking ingredients market's growth. Furthermore, the increasing out-of-home food spending has resulted in an increase in the number of coffee shops, retail outlets, convenience stores, artisan bakeries, and in-store bakeries that provide a wide range of innovative baked food options.

Leading market players are investing in various projects through research and development in order to develop innovative products and expand their consumer base. A major market trend that has been observed is an increase in demand for natural baking ingredients, which is anticipated to gain traction in the near future. This is primarily due to an increase in the number of health-conscious people, as people as well as increased awareness of regarding the advantages of natural baking ingredients such as oils, natural flavors, and sweeteners.

The market in Europe is predicted to hold a significant market share and rise steadily with a significant CAGR between 2022-2030. The bakery industry is attempting to avoid the use of butter as plant-based and flexitarian diets among European consumers is gaining gain popularity, which is driving up demand for bakery ingredients in the region. Industrial popularity. Industrial bakeries have a great opportunity to develop new products and make plant-based baked goods, which has led to trends in the market for bakery ingredients, particularly in Germany. On the other hand, the rising demand for plant-based baked products in Germany is boosting demand for baking supplies in the nearby markets.

Baking Ingredients Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global baking ingredients market based on product, end-use, and region:

Baking Ingredients Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Emulsifiers

Yeast

Enzymes

Baking Powder & Mixes

Oils, Fats, and Shortenings

Colors & Flavors

Starch

Preservatives

Others

Baking Ingredients Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Bread

Cookies & Biscuits

Cakes & Pastries

Rolls & Pies

Other

Baking Ingredients Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Poland



Portugal

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa

List of Key Players of Baking Ingredients Market

Flower Foods Inc

Hostess Brands LLC

Mckee Foods Corporation

George Weston Ltd.

Grupo Bimbo. S. A. B. de C.V.

Nestle S.A.

Finsbury Food Group

Aryzta AG

Britannia Industries Ltd.

Tiger Brands Company

Goodman Fielder.

Uniferm GmbH & Co.

General Mills Inc

Bread Talk Co. Ltd

Mckee Foods Corporation

Mondelez International.

Shangai Cristine Foodstuff Co. Ltd

Yamazaki Baking Co., Ltd

Monginis Foods Pvt. Ltd

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Associated British Foods Plc

