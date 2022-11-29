Hitachi Energy is delivering the 35 MVA Darwin-Katherine Battery Energy Storage System in Australia's Northern Territory. Now that civil and building works have been completed at the $30.2 million big battery site, the company will deploy tech to provide virtual inertia and system strength services to the grid.From pv magazine Australia Australia's Northern Territory is set to have its first big battery operating in 2023 - the 34.7 MW / 34.7 MWh Darwin-Katherine Battery Energy Storage System (DK BESS), which is now being built at the Channel Island Power Station in Darwin. The big battery's ...

