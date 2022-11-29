DJ Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C) (LUXG LN) Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Nov-2022 / 12:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 28-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 194.9423

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 198419

CODE: LUXG LN

ISIN: LU1681048713

----------------------------------------------------------------------

