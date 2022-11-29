DJ Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CC1G LN) Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Nov-2022 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 28-Nov-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 247.3019
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16851
CODE: CC1G LN
ISIN: LU1681044050
