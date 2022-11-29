DJ AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES (PR1R) AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Nov-2022 / 13:16 CET/CEST

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EURO GOVIES

DEALING DATE: 28/11/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.2223

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 46902602.0

CODE: PR1R

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1931975152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1R

