DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Nov-2022 / 12:24 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 28/11/2022) of GBP53.21m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 28/11/2022) of GBP35.63m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 28/11/2022 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 170.91p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 166.25p Ordinary share price 165.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (3.16)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 121.23p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 116.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (4.31)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2022 to 28/11/2022

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 Sequence No.: 204917 EQS News ID: 1500793 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1500793&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 29, 2022 07:25 ET (12:25 GMT)