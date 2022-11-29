ExaGrid, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that the company was honored with two awards at the 13th annual SDC Awards ceremony, Angel Business Communications' premier IT awards the Storage, Digitalisation Cloud Awards, held in London on November 24, 2022. ExaGrid won "Storage Company of the Year" and "Vendor Channel Program of the Year," making it the third year in a row for each. These new award wins add to ExaGrid's previous four wins this past fall, totaling six industry awards in 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005098/en/

ExaGrid Wins "Storage Company of the Year" at 13th Annual 2022 SDC Awards (Photo: Business Wire)

ExaGrid's Reseller Partner Program won "Vendor Channel Program of the Year." ExaGrid offers one of the best deal registration programs in the industry to drive high margins along with deal SPIFFs and meeting maker bonuses. In addition, ExaGrid offers an optional Solutions Architects certification at no charge to become an ExaGrid Certified Solutions Architect. ExaGrid works with resellers and distributors worldwide and has customer installations in over 80 countries. The ExaGrid programs are designed to be easy for partners, with full support from the ExaGrid sales team resulting in a 75% competitive win rate. ExaGrid is known for having a Tiered Backup Storage system that is highly differentiated and provides its customers with stellar customer support from an assigned level 2 engineer, ensuring that partners' customers receive class "A" support.

ExaGrid also won "Storage Company of the Year" for the third year in a row. In 2021, ExaGrid expanded its product line with greater scalability up to 2.7PB full backup to a single system. In 2022, ExaGrid announced its Cloud Tier for Disaster Recovery in AWS and Azure as well as 30X faster Veeam synthetic fulls, improvements to its Retention Time-Lock features for ransomware recovery, and many other new features. ExaGrid has advanced IT tools and calculators to further assist a customer in calculating the true cost of backup storage up front and over time. These tools show customers what their costs of backup storage will be inclusive of backup rotation, backup retention, yearly data growth, and second site disaster recovery.

ExaGrid has had back-to-back record quarters in 2022 and has expanded its customer base to over 3,600 customers in over 80 countries. ExaGrid continues to be cash positive, EBITDA positive, and P&L positive quarter after quarter. ExaGrid is the only company that is completely dedicated to backup storage, with a goal to solve the issues commonly experienced with backup solutions while providing the best value to its customers, including the fastest backups, fastest restores, a fixed length backup window as data grows, comprehensive security including ransomware recovery and low cost up front and overtime.

"These two awards simply say it all. We apply 100% of our focus on serving our channel partners with our Tiered Backup Storage offering," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "Congratulations to all the 2022 winners! We are certainly in good company. Since these awards are voted on by the public, it means a great deal to us. We will continue to push the limits with our Tiered Backup Storage solution and expert-level support."

ExaGrid continues to gain recognition for its Tiered Backup Storage appliances, winning six awards in 2022, which is the most for any backup storage provider in 2022, including:

SDC Awards Storage Company of the Year

SDC Awards Vendor Channel Program of the Year

Storage Awards Enterprise Backup Hardware Vendor of the Year

Network Computing Awards Bench Tested Product of the Year

Network Computing Awards Company of the Year

Network Computing Awards Storage Product of the Year

This is the 3rd year in a row that ExaGrid won more backup storage provider awards than any other vendor.

ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a front-end disk-cache Landing Zone, which writes data directly to disk for the fastest backups and restores directly from disk for the fastest restores and VM boots. The long-term retention data is tiered to a deduplicated data repository, the Retention Tier, to reduce the amount of retention storage and resulting cost. This two-tiered approach provides the fastest backup and restore performance with the lowest cost storage efficiency.

In addition, ExaGrid provides a scale-out architecture where appliances are simply added as data grows. Each appliance includes processor, memory, and network ports, so as data grows, all resources required are available to maintain a fixed-length backup window. This scale-out storage approach eliminates expensive forklift upgrades and allows for mixing appliances of different sizes and models in the same scale-out system, which eliminates product obsolescence while protecting IT investments up front and over time.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The retention repository offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iberia, India, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup in our customer success stories. Check out our 100+ Gartner Peer Insight Reviews. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score.

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005098/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Mary Domenichelli

ExaGrid

mdomenichelli@exagrid.com