SOTIO Biotech: SOTIO Exercises Option for Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Program under Agreement with LegoChem Biosciences

SOT106 is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting an attractive surface antigen expressed on multiple solid tumors

Preclinical efficacy and tolerability studies of SOT106 show promising results across multiple solid tumor indications and a beneficial therapeutic index

SOTIO is actively exploring additional tumor targets to expand the collaboration with LegoChem Biosciences to up to five ADC programs



SOTIO Biotech, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company owned by PPF Group, today announced that is has exercised its firstof five exclusive, target-specific optionswith LegoChem Biosciences (LCB, KOSDAQ: 141080)for antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) SOT106, which is currently being evaluated in preclinical studies across a multitude of solid tumor indications.

In November of 2021, SOTIO and LCB entered into a multi-target exclusive collaboration and license agreement under which SOTIO obtained the rights to deploy LCB's ADC technology for up to five ADC programs. SOTIO is responsible for the research, development, manufacturing and worldwide commercialization of the ADC products.

"We are pleased with the progress we have made this year on our innovative antibody-drug conjugate pipeline. We advanced our lead program targeting CLDN18.2, SOT102 into the Phase 1 dose escalation portion of the CLAUDIO-01 trial and have now exercised this option for SOT106. ADCs remain one of the most actively pursued drug classes in oncology and we are encouraged that SOT106, an ADC with the potential to treat some of the most challenging solid tumor indications, continues to show promise in preclinical studies," said Radek Spisek, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer of SOTIO. "The rapid and successful development of this collaboration with LegoChem Biosciences reiterates our commitment to providing patients with efficacious and safe cancer therapeutic options."

"We are very excited that a successful outcome has been achieved in such a short time since the partnership launched a year ago." said Dr. Yong-Zu Kim, the CEO & President of LCB. "This result has come from a combination of SOTIO's deep antibody discovery expertise and LegoChem's industry-leading and differentiated ADC platform technology. We look forward to further achieving progress in our efficient and close partnership as this effort continues into generating new drug candidates."

The exercise of the first option triggers an undisclosed milestone payment by SOTIO to LCB.

About SOT106

SOT106 is a novel ADC based on SOTIO Biotech's proprietary antibodies and LCB's industry-leading ConjuAll ADC platform technology with potential best-in class efficacy, safety and tolerability currently in preclinical development against multiple solid tumor indications.

About LCB:

LegoChem Biosciences (LCB, KOSDAQ: 141080) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of next-generation novel therapeutics utilizing its proprietary medicinal drug discovery technology LegoChemistry and ADC platform technology ConjuAll. Since its foundation in 2006, LCB has focused on the research and development of Antibody-Drug-Conjugates (ADCs), antibiotics, anti-fibrotic and anticancer therapeutics based on proprietary platform technologies.

For more information, please visit the website at www.legochembio.com.

About SOTIO Biotech

SOTIO Biotech is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. The robust SOTIO clinical pipeline includes a differentiated superagonist of the attractive immuno-oncology target IL-15, SOT101, currently being tested in phase II clinical trials. SOT102, a next generation Claudin18.2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate.

SOTIO is a registered trademark of SOTIO a.s. in selected countries.