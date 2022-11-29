DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF

DEALING DATE: 28-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 187.5892

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 220124

CODE: CS1 LN

ISIN: FR0010655746

