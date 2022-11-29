Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2022) - Intela Research, an equity research firm focused on junior mining small capitalization public companies has initiated coverage of Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) ("EDG"). The in-depth 44-page initiation report includes detailed information on Endurance's business model, services, industry, valuation, management, and risks.

The research report dated November 14, 2022, titled Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG), "A New World-Class Gold Discovery?" was written and produced by Intela Research analyst James Darcel, CFA.

The full research report is available HERE. Highlights from the report include:

The early-Discovery Stage Reliance Gold Project is 10 km from the Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Camp, British Columbia's largest historic multi-million-ounce gold (AU) producer.

Successful Reliance exploration began in 2020 with the discovery of the Eagle Zone, where ongoing activity is extending both recently discovered near-surface and historically drilled gold mineralization along strike and depth.

New Eagle Zone feeder structures discovered this season having potential to dramatically expand the gold endowment at depth.

Outstanding gold intersection statistics for an orogenic gold system - 75% of all Diamond Drill ("DD") holes (with assay results reported in 2021 and 2022) have returned significant gold intersections with >10 gram-meter ("gxm") and 22% of these with excellent intersections of >100 gxm.

Should continuing exploration through 2024 result in discovery of a deep, multi-million-ounce gold resource, EDG's market capitalization would increase significantly from current levels.

All reports on Endurance Gold prepared by the analyst represent the views of such analyst and are not necessarily those of Endurance Gold. Although Endurance Gold has paid a fee to Intela Research to provide its independent research opinion (just as fees are paid to bond-rating agencies and auditors for their opinions), Endurance Gold is not responsible for the content, accuracy or timelines contained in an analyst's report and the fee was not dependent on the opinion provided.

In addition, readers should be aware, and are cautioned, that opinions, estimates, or forecasts contained in research analyst reports are not subject to the requirements of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" and have not received any endorsement or approval by Endurance Gold. As such, Endurance Gold does not imply or in any way represent that any of the reports, opinions, estimates, or forecasts regarding Endurance Gold made by research analyst complies with NI 43-101 or represent the opinions or beliefs of Endurance Gold or its management or representatives.

The Intela Research report is currently available to view, or to download, from Intela's website www.intelaresearch.com or upon written request from Intela.

About Endurance Gold Corporation

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

For more information on Endurance Gold, please visit website at www.endurancegold.com.

About Intela Research

Intela Research is an independent investment research company, providing comprehensive exploration and mining company research reports. Intela provides current, accurate information and expert analysis, to assist your investment decision making process. Intelaresearch.com is owned and operated by Mining Investor Resources Media Ltd. ("MiningIR") whose divisions include Intela Research ("Intela").

Disclosures

Intela Research is being compensated by Endurance Gold Corporation for producing research materials regarding Endurance Gold Corporation and its securities, which is meant to subsidize the high cost of creating the report and monitoring the security. However, the opinions and views in the report reflect that of Intela's investment analyst. Intela Research sponsored reports are based on publicly available information, including those filed by Endurance Gold as found on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Given the small capitalization nature of the companies we cover, we have adopted an internal trading procedure around the public companies by whom we are engaged, with investors able to find such policy on our website and report Disclaimers page. This report and press release do not consider individual circumstances nor take into consideration individual investor preferences and constraints. Statements within this report may constitute forward-looking statements, and these statements involve many risk factors and general uncertainties around the business, industry, and macroeconomic environment. Investors need to be aware of the high degree of risk in small capitalization equities including the complete loss of their investment.

For further information, please contact:

Intela Research

E-Mail: info@intelaresearch.com

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146026