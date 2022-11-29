Emplicure AB and Quotient Sciences Announce an Integrated Manufacturing and Clinical Testing Partnership for Emplicure's First Clinical Pharmacokinetic Study for EMPLI03

NOTTINGHAM, England, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quotient Sciences, a global drug development and manufacturing accelerator, today announced a partnership with Emplicure, a Swedish pharmaceutical company focused on chronic pain and abuse-deterrent formulations.

The partnership will see Quotient Sciences support the GMP manufacture and first clinical pharmacokinetic (PK) study for EMPLI03 using its unique Translational Pharmaceutics platform.

Emplicure is developing EMPLI03 as an oral buccal tablet with extended-release properties intended for the treatment of moderate to severe pain. The formulation is also designed to limit the potential for manipulation of the tablet for abuse.

Quotient Sciences' integrated Translational Pharmaceutics platform has been used to establish the GMP manufacturing process for EMPLI03 and to perform the first clinical PK study. Dosing in the PK study has been successfully completed, and top-line data will be available at the beginning of 2023.

"We have achieved one of our milestones in the development of a Buprenorphine product for the treatment of moderate to severe pain. With properties that limit abuse, EMPLI03 may contribute to a safer medical treatment", said Håkan Engqvist, CEO of Emplicure.

Mark Egerton, PhD, CEO of Quotient Sciences, added, "We are delighted to partner with Emplicure on the development of a potential treatment for moderate to severe pain. Using our unique Translational Pharmaceutics platform, the GMP manufacturing and first PK study for EMPLI03 has been fully integrated, which is a proven approach to accelerate development timelines."

Quotient Sciences introduced its Translational Pharmaceutics platform in 2008 as a fully integrated drug development and clinical testing platform.

The platform integrates drug substance, drug product, and clinical testing activities under one organization to break down industry silos and accelerate molecules through development.

About Quotient Sciences

Quotient Sciences is a drug development and manufacturing accelerator providing integrated programs and tailored services across the entire development pathway. Cutting through silos across a range of drug development capabilities, we save precious time and money in getting drugs to patients. Everything we do for our customers is driven by an unswerving belief that ideas need to become solutions, and molecules need to become cures, fast. Because humanity needs solutions, fast. For more information, please visit quotientsciences.com .

About Emplicure

Emplicure develops new and innovative products by combining existing and approved active substances with advanced materials science within ceramic biomaterials. The product portfolio is focused on chronic pain and on abuse-deterrent formulations. The subsidiary Amplicon AB develops consumer products with oral nicotine as the first product. The share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (EMPLI). Read more at http://www.emplicure.com

