Kaco has launched a new line of blueplanet NX3 three-phase string inverters for applications ranging from small residential rooftop arrays to projects on commercial buildings. They have outputs between 3 kW and 33 kW, a maximum efficiency of 97.8%, and a maximum European efficiency of 97.5%.German inverter manufacturer Kaco New Energy has launched a new three-phase, transformer-less string inverter for residential and commercial rooftop PV systems. The new blueplanet NX3 product range includes nine different versions with outputs of 3.0 kVA, 5.0 kVA, 8.0 kVA, 10.0 kVA, 15.0 kVA, and 20.0 kVA. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...