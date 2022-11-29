Element Apothec partners with Thai luxury resort, The Beach Samui, to integrate cannabinoid-infused products into the resort experience

Woodland Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2022) - Element Apothec, an award-winning wellness and beauty company, has announced its official partnership with The Beach Samui, a luxury boutique hotel on the island of Koh Samui, Thailand, becoming one of the first US-based hemp-derived wellness and beauty brands to enter the Southeast Asian market.

Thailand was the first country in Asia to legalize the growth and trade of cannabis, with decriminalization occurring earlier this year, and The Beach Samui is the first licensed Boutique Hotel & Herbal Dispensary in Southeast Asia.





Element Apothec: Hemp-Derived Wellness and Beauty Brand

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9217/146001_ef7ed9a194839854_001full.jpg





The Beach Samui: Thai Luxury Boutique Resort

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9217/146001_ef7ed9a194839854_002full.jpg





The Herbalist at The Beach Samui: In-Resort Herbal Dispensary

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9217/146001_ef7ed9a194839854_003full.jpg

Element Apothec has been working with The Beach Samui team over the last several months in preparation for legalization. The Element Apothec team, including pharmacists and other medical professionals, is providing fundamental cannabis education and product development services, which include guiding patient consults and developing educational programs for both guests and on-site pharmacists on the latest cannabinoid research. The Beach Samui employs two registered Herbal Pharmacists trained under the Department for Development of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine by the Ministry of Public Health, Thailand.

Element Apothec products will be integrated throughout the resort in a variety of healing rituals and retreat experiences, including meditation and culinary experiences under the guidance of trained Herbal Pharmacists. The resort's cannabis retail location, The Herbalist at The Beach Samui, provides a variety of hemp and cannabis products including Element Apothec tinctures and topicals.

"We are honored to bring Element Apothec to the Asian market. Partnering with The Beach Samui in Thailand allows us to provide our hemp-infused beauty and wellness products in the ultimate location for relaxation and healing," said Davina Kaonohi, Founder and CEO of Element Apothec. "We do not take this responsibility lightly, and we are doing everything we can to ensure The Beach Samui can provide the optimal hemp and cannabis experience."

The Beach Samui Founder and CEO, Bryan Lunt, says, "We have found the ideal partner in Element Apothec to bring the ultimate in plant-powered wellness and beauty products to The Beach Samui. Their doctor-formulated products offer the highest quality that our customers expect, and we are excited to offer a variety of new wellness services to our customers."

About Element Apothec

Element Apothec is on a mission to set a new standard in plant-based products. Born from a need for clean, safe, and effective ingredients, Element Apothec offers an award-winning, diverse line of doctor-formulated products, each created with true, broad-spectrum phytocannabinoids, including CBD, CBN, and CBG.

Focused on developing innovative and natural formulations that utilize the well-documented benefits of CBD, other phytocannabinoids, and plant-based remedies, Element Apothec is dedicated to cultivating consumer trust through complete transparency. Education is a key component of this trust, and through its expert Medical Advisory Team, Element Apothec provides ongoing training for both customers and partners.

As a pending public benefit corp (B Corp), Element Apothec is committed to bettering the world through responsible ingredient sourcing, sustainability, and an unwavering commitment to not harming our planet. For more information about Element Apothec award-winning products visit elementapothec.com. For the latest news and updates, follow Element Apothec on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About The Beach Samui

The Beach Samui is an award-winning 21-suite boutique hotel, set on a coral-strewn beach in a traditional fishing village in southern Koh Samui, Thailand. With far-reaching views across the archipelago, it is the perfect base from which to explore the virgin coast, while experiencing life as a local.

The Beach Samui has plans to expand across Thailand, Asia & Worldwide under the SABAI SABAI brand and is currently welcoming further strategic investors and partners and will soon be launching a unique Founder Membership Investment platform.

Learn more about The Beach Samui at thebeachsamui.com and follow @thebeachsamui on Instagram.

Media Contacts

Element Apothec

Jim Baudino

pr@sandslane.com

+1 (310) 709-5404

The Beach Samui

Charlotte Rose Melsom

press@thebeachsamui.com

# # #

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146001