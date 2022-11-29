Hempacco invites business executives, entrepreneurs, investors, retailers, distributors, and joint venture partners interested in the growing Hemp & CBD industry to attend the event

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2022) -Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco"), a hemp smokables company that is Disrupting Tobacco, a nearly $1 Trillion industry, with hemp cigarettes, smoking paper, and other alternatives to nicotine tobacco, plans a three day Hemp Expo taking place November 29 - December 1, 2022, at 4075 Ruffin Road in San Diego, California. Business executives, entrepreneurs, investors, retailers, and distributors interested in being part of the growing Hemp & CBD industry are encouraged to attend.

Benefits of Attending the 2022 Hemp Expo:

Network with industry leaders across the Hemp & CBD space Secure the best pricing on private-label hemp smokables Innovate with Hempacco's Research and Development team on the next big hemp smokable products Secure special retailer pricing, up to 50% discount, on all in-house smokable hemp brands Gain insight into the legislation affecting smokable hemp

Meet and network with the greatest minds in smokable hemp, CBD, and CBG. For those considering a private-label hemp smokables brand, this is an excellent opportunity to meet the largest smokable hemp, CBD, and CBG suppliers and see the latest in hemp paper, tipping paper, and flavor options. This event is admission free and focused on Disrupting Tobacco. Schedule a private tour of the facility by calling 619-489-9020.

Hempacco Hosts 2022 Hemp Expo in San Diego

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8020/146029_2763d390d4a779c9_001full.jpg

2022 Hemp Expo Schedule:

Doors Open Tuesday, November 29, 10:00 am - 8:00 pm PST Green Star Labs' Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Wednesday, November 30, 11:30 am PST VIP Dinner, Wednesday, November 30, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm PST Doors Open Thursday, December 1, 10:00 am - 8:00 pm PST "Barely Legal" Movie Screening, Thursday, December 1, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm PST

The Hemp Expo will take place at Green Star Labs' 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in San Diego, CA. Green Star Labs is a subsidiary of Green Globe International, the parent company of Hempacco. Green Star Labs houses production capabilities to support nutraceutical, dietary supplements, skin care, beauty, CBD, and Delta 8 brands looking for superior GMP-certified products.

"It has become a tradition at Hempacco to gather the best hemp, CBD, and CBG suppliers under our roof, and we're doing it again, this time bigger and better," stated Mr. Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder and CEO of Hempacco. "Come and see how we can partner in the growing hemp smokable and CBD cigarette industry," concluded Mr. Piancone.

"We want to extend a special thanks to some of this year's sponsors: Stick-It USA, Seta Life, Nu Revelations, Organipure, Botani, Pemcor Printing, Abstrax Tech, CBD Axis, Fullfill-Mate, and Re-Tune CBD Products," said Carlo Herrera, Project Manager of Hempacco.

About Hempacco, Co. Inc.

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operating segments include:

Manufacturing of hemp smokables, hemp rolling paper, hemp tubes, hemp cones, and cannabinoid sticks Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross

Learn more at www.hempaccoinc.com

Order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) potential failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations that may impact our products and business; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Or 407-491-4498

HPCO@redchip.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146029