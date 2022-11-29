Thomas James Homes Introduces New Luxury Home Collection, 'Grace by Thomas James Homes'

Eight Customizable, Single-Family Homes Now Under Development in Sought-After Lochleven Neighborhood

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Thomas James Homes (TJH), a homebuilder delivering invaluable access to new homes in some of the coolest neighborhoods, has announced that construction is underway on a uniquecollection of eight single-family homes in West Bellevue's most desirable neighborhood of Lochleven. The long-anticipated collection of luxury residences, Grace by Thomas James Homes, was so named to pay homage to the previous landowner, Grace Lutheran Church.

Nestled between the shores of Lake Washington and Bellevue's city center on 8th Street, Thomas James Homes will transform the well-loved land into a collection of homes that celebrate local architecture and design, providing modern residences to families who have long awaited access to the highly sought-after neighborhood known for its tranquil green spaces, top-rated schools, and walkable access to shops and restaurants in downtown Bellevue. Thomas James Homes is a distinct homebuilder given its dedication to community and respect for the land on which it builds. The homebuilder delivers modern homes designed for the way people live today.

"Thomas James Homes is beyond thrilled for the start of construction on our eight new luxury homes in Lochleven," said Jim Riela, president of Thomas James Homes' Pacific Northwest division. "This collection showcases our talents in luxury homebuilding providing timeless design and upscale amenities while putting us on a path to becoming more closely connected with the existing community - just as we have in other neighborhoods surrounding greater Seattle."

Leveraging the talents of award-winning architectural firm, Woodley Architectural Group, Grace by Thomas James Homes features a curated collection of custom plans spanning contemporary farmhouse styles to modern Scandinavian designs.

Each of the eight spacious floor plans have been thoughtfully composed with editorial design and indoor-outdoor living in mind. The 2- and 3-story residences range from 4,905 to 6,529 square feet on lots between 11,446 to 12,175 square feet, each with a 3-car garage, 5 to 6 bedrooms, and 6 to 7.5 baths. The custom homes will feature the best in smart home technology such as all-in-one smart home controls and pre-wiring for EV charging stations, as well as high-end Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, spacious walk-in closets with built-in closet packages, outdoor heaters in covered outdoor living spaces, solar ready roofs, and more. Homeowners will have a wide range of selections to put their finishing touches on their kitchen, baths, and more with the help of Thomas James Homes' design team.

"Grace by TJH is special because it is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to live in a brand new community in the heart of Bellevue featuring homes inspired by the best of Northwest design and architecture," said Galya Kirstine, an area resident and director of Eastside Luxury NWG | Compass Team, one of the listing agents for Grace by TJH. "Thomas James Homes has brought an unmistakable point of view and a new standard of living to the Greater Seattle area over the past couple of years, and Grace by Thomas James Homes is the latest demonstration of their ability to deliver alluring homes right in places where buyers are eagerly searching to put down roots."

Grace by Thomas James Homes is now under construction with homesites available for purchase and customization opportunities available for interested homebuyers. Completion on the collection of homes and estimated move-in is Fall 2023. For more information, visit GracebyTJH.com.

