Ambu A/S: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation, article 19, Ambu A/S hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transaction(s) made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Ambu A/S and/or their closely associated persons related to Ambu A/S's shares admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.
The attached document discloses the data of the transactions made in Ambu shares.
Attachment
- 29_11_2022 Thomas F Schmidt (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3e4cd078-9e4d-4f93-bad8-ca43ff04817d)
