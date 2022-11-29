ProSomnus Sleep Technologies, Inc.: ProSomnus Reports Third Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Generated record quarterly revenues, and expects merger with Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. to close in the fourth quarter of 2022



Company Updates 2022 Revenue Guidance to range of $19.0 - $19.5 million for full year 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSomnus ("the Company"), a pioneer in precision medical devices for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea ("OSA"), today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and provided a business update.

Recent Highlights

Record revenues for the first nine months of 2022 of $13.6 million, a 40.6% year-over-year. Revenues in the third quarter were $5.0 million, also a record.

Gross margins for the first nine months of 2022 were 52.6% compared to 52.2% in the first nine months of 2021. Gross margins were 49.2% in the third quarter, with inflationary pressures on material expenses largely offset by productivity gains enabled by automation initiatives.

In August, signed definitive agreement for $30 million convertible notes to support the pending merger with Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. ("Lakeshore"), which is expected to close in the fourth quarter for 2022.

In September, announced that the Company's EVO Device is reimbursable by Germany's public health system.

In September, enrolled first patients in our FDA reviewed, landmark, Severe OSA Study ("SOS") study.

Completed enrollment in the Frontline OSA Treatment ("FLOSAT") study, a head to head cross over study that compares the effectiveness of treatment with ProSomnus devices versus CPAP.

In October, received FDA 510(k) clearance for the EVO [PH] Sleep and Snore device.



"ProSomnus made meaningful strategic, operational, and financial progress during the third quarter. Our team delivered record quarterly revenues while advancing the ProSomnus precision oral appliance therapy ("OAT") as a leading treatment for obstructive sleep apnea, a highly prevalent and dangerous disease," said Len Liptak, ProSomnus Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to accumulate a growing body of evidence that supports our precision OAT as a more effective and patient preferred treatment for OSA that addresses the limitations of current therapies. With our sights set on accelerating growth, we look forward to completing the pending merger with Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp., a transaction that will provide access to the funding for our strategic goal of disrupting the massive market for OSA treatment by meeting the needs of patients, physicians and dental sleep medicine providers who seek a simply better option."

ProSomnus's strong revenue growth in both the third quarter and the first nine months of 2022 was driven by continued prescription growth as sleep physicians and dental sleep medicine providers increasingly recognize that the Company's precision OAT devices provide better adherence and overall efficacy than other therapies such as CPAP, dental laboratory products, and airway stimulation implants.

Gross margins for the first nine months of 2022 increased approximately 50 basis points year-over-year due to manufacturing efficiencies, partially offset by a decrease of approximately 300 basis points in the third quarter due to supply chain inflationary pressures.

"ProSomnus has a clear leadership position in the emerging precision OAT category, and is now focused on bringing its highly effective, patient-preferred therapy to more patients suffering from a disease with serious consequences if left untreated," said Laing Rikkers, ProSomnus Co-Founder and Executive Chairman. "Our proprietary manufacturing technology allows us to manufacture personalized, highly effective, and patient-preferred devices, a key advantage which has been the cornerstone of our success to date. Our commercial team in turn has done an exceptional job raising awareness with providers and patients who directly benefit from the technology, which will be instrumental to the next phase of growth. We are also excited to continue the development of our next generation precision intraoral device which, importantly, features remote patient monitoring. This unique feature will allow sleep physicians the ability not only to treat but also to manage the disease more effectively. We believe this capability will be a sea change in OSA disease management."

Pending Merger Agreement with Lakeshore

ProSomnus management expects the business combination agreement with Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. A vote by Lakeshore shareholders to approve the merger is to be held during an extraordinary general meeting on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 10:00 am Eastern Time. A copy of the proxy statement may be found on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Proceeds from the transaction will be used to drive commercialization, clinical affairs, and manufacturing and supply chain efficiencies.

Updated Revenue Guidance

Adjusted for deal timing, the Company now projects full year 2022 revenues to be in the range of $19.0 - $19.5 million.

About OSA

OSA is the recurring collapse of the airway during sleep, resulting in oxygen shortages and abrupt awakenings accompanied by gasping or choking. In addition to daytime sleepiness, OSA is associated with serious comorbidities, including heart failure, stroke, hypertension, morbid obesity and type 2 diabetes. Patients with untreated OSA are 23 times more likely to suffer a heart attack and four times more likely to have a stroke. It is estimated that more than one billion people worldwide and over 74 million people in North America suffer from OSA. Approximately 56 million of those 74 million people in North America are undiagnosed.

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus is the first manufacturer of precision, mass-customized Precision Oral Appliance Therapy devices to treat OSA, which affects over 74 million Americans and is associated with serious comorbidities, including heart failure, stroke, hypertension, morbid obesity and type 2 diabetes. ProSomnus's patented devices are a more comfortable and less invasive alternative to Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy, and lead to more effective and patient-preferred outcomes. With more than 150,000 patients treated, ProSomnus's devices are the most prescribed Precision Oral Appliance Therapy in the U.S. To learn more, visit www.ProSomnus.com.

In May 2022, ProSomnus entered a definitive merger agreement with Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. (Nasdaq: LAAA), a special purpose acquisition company. Upon closing, the combined company is expected to change its name to ProSomnus, Inc. and its Class A common stock is expected to be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "OSA".

