DJ GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly report of share buyback November 29, 2022

GEVELOT S.A. GEVELOT S.A.: Weekly report of share buyback November 29, 2022 29-Nov-2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GEVELOT Société Anonyme au capital de 26 932 500 euros Siège Social: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE

_________________________

Levallois, le 29 novembre 2022

Déclaration hebdomadaire des transactions sur actions propres

du 21 au 28 novembre 2022

(ISIN: FR0000033888)

Nom de Code Identifiant de Jour de la Code identifiant de Volume total Prix pondéré moyen l'émetteur l'émetteur transaction l'instrument journalier (en journalier d'acquisition Marché financier nombre d'actions) des actions GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 22/11/2022 FR0000033888 16 185,0000 XPAR GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 23/11/2022 FR0000033888 14 186,0000 XPAR GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 24/11/2022 FR0000033888 15 184,0000 XPAR GEVELOT 969500EWBEGIDU4SVC87 25/11/2022 FR0000033888 14 184,0000 XPAR

Ces transactions n'ont pas donné lieu à l'utilisation d'instruments dérivés.

Dépôt: Site internet Gévelot; Euronext Growth

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Weekly report of share buyback November 29, 2022

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: GEVELOT S.A. 6 Boulevard Bineau 92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET France Phone: +33 1 77 68 31 03 Fax: +33 1 77 68 31 05 E-mail: contact@gevelot-sa.fr Internet: www.gevelot.fr ISIN: FR0000033888 Euronext Ticker: ALGEV AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) EQS News ID: 1500879 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1500879 29-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1500879&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 29, 2022 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)