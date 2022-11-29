Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2022) - StraightUp Resources Inc. (CSE: ST) (OTCQB: STUPF) ("StraightUp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be proceeding with a private placement consisting of the sale of up to 7,000,000 units at $0.05 each. Each unit will consist of one common share and one two-year non-transferable share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company for $0.05.

Of the 7,000,000 units, 5,000,000 will be sold pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption, which permits the Company to issue units without a hold period. A potential subscriber under this exemption may access the Company's offering document under its profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or on the Company's website.

The Company has terminated its ooption agreement on the Bear Head Gold Project located within Ontario's Meen-Dempster Greenstone Belt of the Uchi Subprovince, approximately 80km west of the Pickle Lake Gold Camp.

StraightUp's President and CEO, Mr. Mark Brezer, said, "We have decided to narrow our exploration efforts and concentrate our focus on the Red Lake Mining District. I wish to thank the Bear Head Gold Project property owners for their cooperation and support."

About StraightUp Resources

StraightUp is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic, precious and base metal properties of merit. StraightUp intends to conduct exploration on the RLX North, RLX South, Belanger and the Ferdinand Gold Property, all located in the Red Lake Mining Division. The Company's West Cat Mine includes an Unpatended Mining Claim on Federal Land, located in the Historic Beatty Mountain Nevada Mining District / Nye County Nevada about 15 km east of US-95, approximately 20 km from Beatty, Nevada at the base of the Bare Mountain Range.

