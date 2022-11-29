

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China's National Bureau of Statistics will on Wednesday release November results from its manufacturing PMI, highlighting a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. In October, the manufacturing PMI had a score of 49.2, the non-manufacturing PMI was at 48.7 and the composite was at 49.0.



Japan will provide October figures for industrial production, housing starts and construction orders. In September, industrial output was down 1.7 percent on month and up 9.6 percent on year, while housing starts rose an annual 1.0 percent and construction orders surged 36.6 percent on year.



South Korea will release October data for industrial production and retail sales. Output is expected to slip 1.0 percent on month and be flat on year after shedding 1.8 percent on month and rising 0.8 percent on year in September. Retail sales were down 1.8 percent on month and 0.7 percent on year in September.



Australia will see October numbers for building permits and private sector credit, as well as Q3 figures for construction work. In September, building permits sank 5.8 percent on month and 13.0 percent on year, while credit rose 0.7 percent on month and 9.4 percent on year. Construction work is expected to rise 1.5 percent on quarter after sinking 3.8 percent in the three months prior.



Thailand will release October results for industrial production, current account, retail sales and its coincident index. In September, industrial output rose 3.36 percent on year, while the current account surplus was $0.6 billion and retail sales spiked an annual 22.01 percent. The coincident index score was 123.70.



Also, the central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the central bank is widely expected to hike its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, to 1.25 percent from 1.00 percent.



