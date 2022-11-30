Colbun has completed the Diego de Almagro Sur solar plant in Chile's Atacama region. It is connected to 8 MW/32 MWh of battery storage.From pv magazine LatAm Chilean energy company Colbun has commissioned the Diego de Almagro Sur solar plant in the municipality of Diego de Almagro, in Chile's northern Atacama region. The 230 MW facility is connected to 24 batteries with a combined capacity of 8 MW/32 MWh, supplied by Finnish manufacturer Wärtsilä. The $150 million project will host green space for the sustainable production of fresh fruits and vegetables, the company said in a statement. Colbun ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...