Mittwoch, 30.11.2022
WKN: 884637 ISIN: GB0003292009  
Dow Jones News
30.11.2022 | 09:31
Hardman & Co Q&A on ICG Enterprise Trust: 1H'23 results - strong half year resilient outlook

DJ Hardman & Co Q&A on ICG Enterprise Trust: 1H'23 results - strong half year resilient outlook

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Q&A on ICG Enterprise Trust: 1H'23 results - strong half year resilient outlook 30-Nov-2022 / 08:00 GMT/BST

Analyst interview | Investment Companies

Q&A with Mark Thomas on ICG Enterprise Trust plc |

1H'23 results - strong half year resilient outlook

Mark provides us with a summary of his report '1H'23 and beyond: safe harbour in the storm' explains how the underlying companies are doing, the metrics and results and in the uncertain world we live in what defensive growth as a strategy actually means in practice.

ICG Enterprise is a leading listed private equity investor focused on creating long-term growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable private companies, primarily in Europe and the US.

Listen to the interview here

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here 

To contact us: 
 
 Hardman & Co            Analyst: 
 1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
 London                         mt@hardmanandco.com 
 
 EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0)203 693 7075 
 www.hardmanandco.com 
 
 Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

© 2022 Dow Jones News
