DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D) (AEMD LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Nov-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 29-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 45.7975

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6810487

CODE: AEMD LN

ISIN: LU1737652583

