DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan UCITS ETF DR - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Japan UCITS ETF DR - JPY (C) (CJ1G LN) Amundi Index MSCI Japan UCITS ETF DR - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Nov-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan UCITS ETF DR - JPY (C)

DEALING DATE: 29-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 31382.1489

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 69718

CODE: CJ1G LN

ISIN: LU1602144815

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1602144815 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CJ1G LN Sequence No.: 204979 EQS News ID: 1501291 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1501291&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 30, 2022 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)