French-German Technological Partnership: Golem.ai Chooses PLANET AI

Golem.ai, a Deeptech whose ambition is to facilitate work through the use of a unique Artificial Intelligence and counter current to contemporary models of automation solutions, has enriched its brick of extraction of information contained in email attachments (Word, Excel, image, PDF, handwriting, etc.) by using PLANET AI's OCR technology.

This major partnership between two European players in Artificial Intelligence is a key element for Golem.ai, once again demonstrating its ability to incorporate innovation and pragmatism. Through this agreement, the Inboxcare solution is positioned as one of the most efficient in its market for streamlining the automation of electronic message processing.

Inboxcare users can rely on revolutionary technology to increase their quality of service and respond to many use cases, for example in the processing of customer requests and complaints. Using Golem.ai guarantees the simplification of processing messages for employees with a total extraction of the information contained (e-mail body and attachments).

Killian Vermersch CEO & Co-Founder at Golem.ai : "Unifying and automating the processing of messages and attachments is a major productivity challenge for our customers. We wanted to provide them with a concrete, long-lasting and sovereign operational response. The French-German partnership we built with PLANET AI is part of this trajectory. PLANET AI offers a unique OCR that integrates perfectly with our solution and allows us to significantly increase our value proposition. »

Supported by these factors, Golem.ai is the only player on the market to offer such a high level of message processing automation. InboxCare effectively combines performance, digital sobriety, next-generation OCR and symbolic language technology without the need for training.

Jesper Kleinjohann, COO & Co-Founder of PLANET AI: "Classical OCR approaches rely on pre-processing steps like binarization and character segmentation to read each and every character. This has strong limitations if the scan or image quality drops or especially for handwritten texts. PLANET AI's approach processes text as a sequence like we humans do, avoiding all the negative downsides of classical OCR approaches. We preserve all the information offering a deep understanding of the captured text for subsequent tasks."