Magna Gold Corp.: Q3 2022 Operating and Financial Results

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Magna Gold Corp. (TSXV: MGR) (OTCPINK: MGLQF) ("Magna" or the "Company"), today announced operating and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 ("Q3 2022" and "Q3 2021", respectively). All figures are in US Dollars, unless otherwise expressed.

Q3 2022 Operating and Financial Highlights

Total tonnes mined during Q3 2022 were 3.2 million compared to 6.2 million during Q3 2021.

Q3 2022 strip-ratio was 1.5:1 compared to 2.6:1 during Q3 2021.

Tonnes of ore processed during Q3 2022 were 1.1 million compared to 1.8 million during Q3 2021.

Ore mined grade from June 2020 to date averages 0.39 g/t Au, which is 10-15% lower than the grades set forth in the technical report dated August 8, 2020 .

Gold production of 9,256 ounces during Q3 2022 compared to 19,102 ounces during Q3 2021.

Revenues for Q3 2022 were $15.7 million compared to $32.8 million during Q3 2021.

Production costs of $19.8 million during Q3 2022 compared to $20.2 million during Q3 2021. This includes an inventory write-down of $1.7 million during Q3 2022.

Cash Position and Working Capital

Cash at September 30, 2022 , was $0.1 million compared to $1.4 million at June 30, 2022 .

As of September 30, 2022 , working capital was negative $44.4 million compared to negative $35.4 million at June 30, 2022 .

Corporate Update

The Company is undertaking a strategic review to preserve and enhance value for shareholders. The Company at this point will look to reduce operations at the San Francisco Mine. Management intends on reducing all mining operations to lower levels whereby efforts will focus on processing previously mined and stacked material.

The Company believes the reduced operations will lead to drastically reduced costs and the cash flow generated will be used to reduce payables as well as be used to optimize our mine plan ahead of a more economically viable restart. Management will use this time to deploy cash towards value maximizing activities such as mine plan optimization and potential value creating initiatives involving our portfolio of non-core assets.

The financial statements and MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.magnagoldcorp.com).

About Magna Gold Corp.

Magna is a Mexico focused gold and silver production company engaged in acquiring, exploring, developing and operating quality precious metals properties in Mexico . It is committed to advancing its 100% owned flagship San Francisco Mine, its Margarita Silver Project and other highly prospective mineral properties located in Sonora and in Chihuahua. The primary strength of the Company is the team of highly experienced mining professionals with a proven track record of developing properties in Mexico from discovery to production. Magna employs community members and services in its operations.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Arturo Bonillas

President and CEO

Cautionary Statements

