READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc, has announced its unaudited consolidated results for the third quarter of 2022.
|CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.)
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|As of September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021
Figures in USD
|12/31/2021
|9/30/2021
|9/30/2022
|Assets
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,059,000
1,944,000
$
88,300,000
|Accounts Receivable - Net
88,943,000
97,094,000
94,261,000
|Accounts Receivable - Affiliates
6,398,000
660,000
1,623,000
|Accounts Receivable - Refundable Income Tax
1,485,000
209,000
1,485,000
|Other Receivables
33,000
160,000
60,000
|Inventories — net
93,269,000
82,813,000
84,783,000
|Other current assets
4,093,000
10,627,000
15,379,000
|Total current assets
196,280,000
193,507,000
285,891,000
|Restricted Cash
|Note Receivable — Affiliate
8,990,000
8,990,000
8,990,000
|Property, Plant, and Equipment — Net
47,932,000
49,102,000
47,081,000
|ROU Asset
0
0
3,358,000
|Deferred Financing Fees — Net
291,000
443,000
235,000
|Other Long-Term Assets
8,112,000
397,000
376,000
|Total
$
261,605,000
$
252,439,000
$
345,931,000
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities:
|Current portion of long-term debt
2,417,000
2,559,000
2,372,000
|Revolving credit facility
16,434,000
18,260,000
0
|Lease Liability - S. T.
0
1,139,000
|Trade Accounts Payable
26,471,000
38,190,000
25,153,000
|Affiliates Payable
733,000
(9,882,000
)
(3,787,000
)
|Accrued expenses and taxes other than income tax
16,954,000
17,549,000
16,545,000
|Income taxes payable
0
13,502,000
8,078,000
|Total current liabilities
63,009,000
80,178,000
49,500,000
|Long-Term Debt
7,073,000
8,676,000
5,298,000
|Long-Term Obligations — Other
88,000
999,000
(639,000
)
|Deferred Revenue
453,000
0
0
|Lease Liability - L. T.
0
2,263,000
|Deferred Income Taxes
2,967,000
666,000
2,967,000
|Total liabilities
73,590,000
90,519,000
59,389,000
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Common stock, no par — authorized, 1,500 shares;
|issued and outstanding, 1,000 shares
1,000
1,000
1,000
|Additional paid-in capital
84,205,000
84,205,000
84,205,000
|Investment in Parent
(60,000,000
)
(60,000,000
)
(60,000,000
)
|Excess of liabilities assumed over book value
|of assets transferred
(17,514,000
)
(17,514,000
)
(17,514,000
)
|Retained earnings
174,406,000
150,315,000
269,987,000
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(579,000
)
(1,803,000
)
(579,000
)
|Noncontrolling owner's interest
7,496,000
6,716,000
10,442,000
|Total shareholders' equity
188,015,000
161,920,000
286,542,000
|TOTAL
$
261,605,000
$
252,439,000
$
345,931,000
|CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.)
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|As of September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021
|Figures in USD
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
9/30/2022
|Revenues:
|Net Sales
$
751,861,000
$
557,541,000
$
652,343,000
|Cost of Sales
578,150,000
435,683,000
465,075,000
|Gross Income
173,711,000
121,858,000
187,268,000
|Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
42,138,000
30,848,000
33,587,000
|Operating Income
131,573,000
91,010,000
153,681,000
|Other Expense:
|Interest — net
(1,498,000
)
(794,000
)
(285,000
)
|Other — net
(1,737,000
)
76,000
33,000
|Total Other Expense
(3,235,000
)
(718,000
)
(252,000
)
|Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Provision for Income Taxes
128,338,000
90,292,000
153,429,000
|Provision (benefit) for Income Taxes
31,235,000
26,023,000
38,402,000
|Net Income Gain (Loss) from Continuing Operations
97,103,000
64,269,000
115,027,000
|COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME—Pension unrecognized
1,261,000
0
0
|gain adjustment—net of tax expense of $0 and
|$0 for 2020 and 2019, respectively
|Net Income (Loss)
98,364,000
64,269,000
115,027,000
|Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
2,941,000
1,922,000
3,439,000
|Net Income Attributable to Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc.
95,423,000
62,347,000
111,588,000
|CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC
|STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
|Figures in US Dollars
|September 30, 2022
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income (loss)
111,588,000
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Noncontrolling interest
3,439,000
|Depreciation and amortization
4,191,000
|Valuation Allowance Reclass
-
|Allowance for doubtful accounts receivable
(121,000
)
|Changes in assets and liabilities which provided (used) cash:
|(Increase) decrease in accounts and notes receivable
(4,943,000
)
|(Increase) decrease in inventories
8,487,000
|(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses, deposits and other assets
(3,578,000
)
|Increase (decrease) in other long term obligations
(727,000
)
|Increase (decrease) in accts payable, accrd exps & amnts due to affiliates
(2,181,000
)
|Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable
8,078,000
|Increase (decrease) in operating lease activity
44000
|Total adjustments
12,689,000
|net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
124,277,000
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(3,993,000
)
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
654,000
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(3,339,000
)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Increase (decrease) in revolving credit facility
(16,434,000
)
|Principal payments on long-term debt
(1,763,000
)
|Cash payment of dividends
(16,500,000
)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(34,697,000
)
|EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
86,241,000
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
2,059,000
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
88,300,000
Contacts
Francisco Rodriguez
frodriguez@iusa.com.mx
Te. 525552618800