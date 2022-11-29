READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc, has announced its unaudited consolidated results for the third quarter of 2022.

CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 Figures in USD 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 9/30/2022 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,059,000 1,944,000 $ 88,300,000 Accounts Receivable - Net 88,943,000 97,094,000 94,261,000 Accounts Receivable - Affiliates 6,398,000 660,000 1,623,000 Accounts Receivable - Refundable Income Tax 1,485,000 209,000 1,485,000 Other Receivables 33,000 160,000 60,000 Inventories — net 93,269,000 82,813,000 84,783,000 Other current assets 4,093,000 10,627,000 15,379,000 Total current assets 196,280,000 193,507,000 285,891,000 Restricted Cash Note Receivable — Affiliate 8,990,000 8,990,000 8,990,000 Property, Plant, and Equipment — Net 47,932,000 49,102,000 47,081,000 ROU Asset 0 0 3,358,000 Deferred Financing Fees — Net 291,000 443,000 235,000 Other Long-Term Assets 8,112,000 397,000 376,000 Total $ 261,605,000 $ 252,439,000 $ 345,931,000 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt 2,417,000 2,559,000 2,372,000 Revolving credit facility 16,434,000 18,260,000 0 Lease Liability - S. T. 0 1,139,000 Trade Accounts Payable 26,471,000 38,190,000 25,153,000 Affiliates Payable 733,000 (9,882,000 ) (3,787,000 ) Accrued expenses and taxes other than income tax 16,954,000 17,549,000 16,545,000 Income taxes payable 0 13,502,000 8,078,000 Total current liabilities 63,009,000 80,178,000 49,500,000 Long-Term Debt 7,073,000 8,676,000 5,298,000 Long-Term Obligations — Other 88,000 999,000 (639,000 ) Deferred Revenue 453,000 0 0 Lease Liability - L. T. 0 2,263,000 Deferred Income Taxes 2,967,000 666,000 2,967,000 Total liabilities 73,590,000 90,519,000 59,389,000 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, no par — authorized, 1,500 shares; issued and outstanding, 1,000 shares 1,000 1,000 1,000 Additional paid-in capital 84,205,000 84,205,000 84,205,000 Investment in Parent (60,000,000 ) (60,000,000 ) (60,000,000 ) Excess of liabilities assumed over book value of assets transferred (17,514,000 ) (17,514,000 ) (17,514,000 ) Retained earnings 174,406,000 150,315,000 269,987,000 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (579,000 ) (1,803,000 ) (579,000 ) Noncontrolling owner's interest 7,496,000 6,716,000 10,442,000 Total shareholders' equity 188,015,000 161,920,000 286,542,000 TOTAL $ 261,605,000 $ 252,439,000 $ 345,931,000

CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS As of September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 Figures in USD 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 9/30/2022 Revenues: Net Sales $ 751,861,000 $ 557,541,000 $ 652,343,000 Cost of Sales 578,150,000 435,683,000 465,075,000 Gross Income 173,711,000 121,858,000 187,268,000 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 42,138,000 30,848,000 33,587,000 Operating Income 131,573,000 91,010,000 153,681,000 Other Expense: Interest — net (1,498,000 ) (794,000 ) (285,000 ) Other — net (1,737,000 ) 76,000 33,000 Total Other Expense (3,235,000 ) (718,000 ) (252,000 ) Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Provision for Income Taxes 128,338,000 90,292,000 153,429,000 Provision (benefit) for Income Taxes 31,235,000 26,023,000 38,402,000 Net Income Gain (Loss) from Continuing Operations 97,103,000 64,269,000 115,027,000 COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME—Pension unrecognized 1,261,000 0 0 gain adjustment—net of tax expense of $0 and $0 for 2020 and 2019, respectively Net Income (Loss) 98,364,000 64,269,000 115,027,000 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 2,941,000 1,922,000 3,439,000 Net Income Attributable to Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc. 95,423,000 62,347,000 111,588,000

CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW Figures in US Dollars September 30, 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) 111,588,000 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Noncontrolling interest 3,439,000 Depreciation and amortization 4,191,000 Valuation Allowance Reclass - Allowance for doubtful accounts receivable (121,000 ) Changes in assets and liabilities which provided (used) cash: (Increase) decrease in accounts and notes receivable (4,943,000 ) (Increase) decrease in inventories 8,487,000 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses, deposits and other assets (3,578,000 ) Increase (decrease) in other long term obligations (727,000 ) Increase (decrease) in accts payable, accrd exps & amnts due to affiliates (2,181,000 ) Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable 8,078,000 Increase (decrease) in operating lease activity 44000 Total adjustments 12,689,000 net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 124,277,000 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (3,993,000 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 654,000 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3,339,000 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Increase (decrease) in revolving credit facility (16,434,000 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (1,763,000 ) Cash payment of dividends (16,500,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (34,697,000 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 86,241,000 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,059,000 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 88,300,000

