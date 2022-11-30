DJ Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Nov-2022
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 29-Nov-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.2313
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20504773
CODE: LCCN LN
ISIN: LU1841731745
ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN
