Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Keine Hexerei! Multi-1.000-Prozenter mit Ansage?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M2DF ISIN: LT0000127508 Ticker-Symbol: UDW 
Frankfurt
30.11.22
08:01 Uhr
4,590 Euro
+0,020
+0,44 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VILKYSKIU PIENINE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6005,14011:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.11.2022 | 08:40
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vilkyskiu Pienine: Unaudited financial results of "Vilvi Group" for the first nine months of 2022

Preliminary unaudited data, consolidated sales revenue of Vilvi Group for nine months of 2022 amounted to 175.7 million EUR - 64.4 % increased comparing to the same period last year (sales revenue for the first nine months of 2021 amounted to 106.8 million EUR).

During three quarters of 2022 the Group earned 12.33 million EUR net profit or three times more than in the same period last year (net profit for the three quarters of 2021 was EUR 3.97 million).

   Vilija Milaseviciute
   Economics and finance director
   Phone: +370 441 55 102

Attachment

  • The results of nine months 2022

VILKYSKIU PIENINE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.