Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Keine Hexerei! Multi-1.000-Prozenter mit Ansage?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.11.2022 | 10:52
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CGTN: China's Vision into the Future on New CGTN Docuseries "China Aspirations"

BEIJING, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After China's 20th National Congress, the country's roadmap for the future has been the main focus of the international community. China Aspirations offers a fresh interpretation of how China's change over the years is set to shape its vision for the future.