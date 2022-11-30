Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.11.2022
30.11.2022 | 10:53
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S - admittance to trading of new shares

The share capital of Ress Life Investments A/S has been increased. The
admittance to trading will take effect as per 1 December 2022 in the ISIN
below. 

Ress Life Investments A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is
traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). 



ISIN:         DK0060315604          
------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Ress Life Investments     
------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 162,592 shares (EUR 81,296,000)
------------------------------------------------------
Change:        69 shares (EUR 34,500)     
------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  162,661 shares (EUR 81,330,500)
------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  EUR 2414.82          
------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      EUR 500            
------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      RLAINV             
------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     114492             
------------------------------------------------------





____________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1105218
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
