On October 19, 2022, the "Multilingual Book Photo Exhibition on 'Liangzhu Civilization Open to the World'" organized by Zhejiang University Press has made an appearance at the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany, signifying for the publisher a new journey to promote the Liangzhu Civilization Series in multi-language versions overseas. The series in Italian will be released for its readers in 2023.

The 1st 2nd volume of the series in English and Chinese, together with a collection of refined, enjoyable photographs of Liangzhu Civilization ruins, served as the centerpiece of the exhibition at this Frankfurt Book Fair. They showcased the magnificent accomplishments of the Liangzhu Royal City in terms of natural environment, agriculture, handicraft industry, water conservancy engineering and jade, etc., bringing its foreign readers closer to its abundant cultural heritage from archaeological sites, museums and ancient books, and have been well-received by readers worldwide.

Some archaeologists argued that Chinese civilization can only be traced back to the Shang dynasty, at most 3620 years ago. However, with its successful inscription on the World Heritage List, Liangzhu Archaeological Ruins, the factual evidence of the 5,000-year history of Chinese civilization, has garnered wide recognition from the UNESCO and the international mainstream academic communities, as well as acclamation for its special value in the lifeline of Chinese culture.

The Liangzhu Civilization Series published by Zhejiang University Press, is the most authoritative books on Liangzhu culture, incorporating key findings from over 80 years of archeology at the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu and all-round interpretation of Liangzhu civilization by archaeologists across generations. The 1st 2nd volume of the series in English and Chinese, as well as a collection of refined, enjoyable photographs of Liangzhu Civilization ruins, served as the centerpiece of the exhibition at this Frankfurt Book Fair. The Liangzhu Civilization Series will be published in German, French and Italian in 2023.

Following the Frankfurt Book Fair, more Book Photo Exhibition tours will be launched in Italy, the United Kingdom, France and other countries and areas. It builds a bridge between overseas readers and the Liangzhu Civilization, and facilitates cultural and people-to-people exchange between China and the rest of the world.

