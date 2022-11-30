Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.11.2022
Keine Hexerei! Multi-1.000-Prozenter mit Ansage?
WKN: A3DHD8 ISIN: SE0017768716 
GlobeNewswire
30.11.2022 | 11:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Boliden AB on STO Sustainable Bonds (496/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Boliden AB
with effect from 2022-12-01. Last day of trading is set to 2027-02-19. The
instrument will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1105222
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
