PR Newswire
30.11.2022 | 12:04
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Neiman Marcus Group Launches NMG Awards to Honor Luminaries Who Revolutionize Luxury Experiences

Brunello Cucinelli honored with return of prestigious Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion

Award honorees receive elevated access to the Neiman Marcus platform to curate their own brand expression for the US luxury customer

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) announces the launch of NMG Awards, a new platform to recognize and amplify breakthrough luminaries in fashion globally. Today's announcement marks the return of the prestigiousNeiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion. The platform also includes the new Neiman Marcus Award for Creative Impact in the Field of Fashion, given to recipients demonstrating exceptional innovation in their creative approach.