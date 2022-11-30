Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
WKN: LYX0CA ISIN: FR0010527275 Ticker-Symbol: LYM8 
Tradegate
30.11.22
12:34 Uhr
52,97 Euro
-0,31
-0,58 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYXOR MSCI WATER ESG FILTERED DR UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR MSCI WATER ESG FILTERED DR UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
30.11.2022 | 12:13
86 Leser
Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (WATU LN) Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Nov-2022 / 11:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 29-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 52.9603

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23930347

CODE: WATU LN

ISIN: FR0010527275

----------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      FR0010527275 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      WATU LN 
Sequence No.:  205204 
EQS News ID:  1501865 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1501865&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 30, 2022 05:40 ET (10:40 GMT)

LYXOR MSCI WATER ESG FILTERED-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
