

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation was unchanged in November amid a slower increase in energy prices, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed Wednesday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 6.2 percent in November, same as in October.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 7.1 percent year-on-year, same as in the previous month.



Both figures were in line with economists' estimates.



Food inflation climbed to 12.2 percent from 12.0 percent, while energy inflation slowed to 18.5 percent from 19.1 percent.



'Despite the decline of fuel rebates, the prices of energy should slow down slightly in November notably linked with the least dynamism of the petroleum product prices,' INSEE said.



Compared to the previous month, the CPI increased 0.4 percent after a 1.0 percent rise in October. The HICP rose 0.5 percent following a 1.2 percent in the previous month. Economists had forecast a 0.4 percent increase.



The final results of the inflation data for November is scheduled for release on December 15.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de