Australia-based Woodside Energy has beat Fortescue Future Industries for the opportunity to deliver the proposed 600 MW Southern Green Hydrogen megaproject in New Zealand. It will produce green hydrogen for export using power from partner Meridian Energy's hydroelectric plant.From pv magazine Australia Meridian Energy has selected Australia-headquartered Woodside Energy as its preferred partner to deliver its proposed $3 billion Southern Green Hydrogen project on New Zealand's southernmost tip. The decision comes after a list of 80 interested companies was whittled down to two. Meridian also ...

